15,334 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 527,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,693,840. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

