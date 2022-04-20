14,400 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Acquired by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,101,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,038,979.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 332,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,754,466 in the last quarter.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

