13,385 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,820,000 after buying an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,473,000 after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 267,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,385,000 after acquiring an additional 266,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $199.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average is $188.47. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

