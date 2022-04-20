12,289 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 111,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,016,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,008. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

