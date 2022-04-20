$116.53 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) to announce $116.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $117.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.00 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $124.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $464.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.36 million to $467.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $473.60 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $475.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, Director William C. Warden, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 52.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 136.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSET stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 72,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,447. The firm has a market cap of $167.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.