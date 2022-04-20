$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.25 million to $116.70 million. Lovesac posted sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year sales of $652.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.32 million to $658.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $766.29 million, with estimates ranging from $755.30 million to $777.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 346.7% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 79,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,780 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $49.76. 212,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,801. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a market cap of $752.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

