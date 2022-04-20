11,459 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

