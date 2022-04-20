10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) to announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). 10x Genomics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 57,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,395. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -122.52 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,617,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,075,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,269 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $239,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,878,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after acquiring an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $111,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

