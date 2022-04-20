1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 26,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 970,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.68.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 350,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 457,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS)
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Constellation Brands Stock is Launching Towards New Highs
- 3 Analyst Favorite Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.