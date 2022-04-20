1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 26,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 970,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.68.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,660,000 after buying an additional 350,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 457,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.