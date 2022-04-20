1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

FLWS stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

