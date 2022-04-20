$1.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.58 to $12.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 662.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,395,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,026,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,177,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,649,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $3.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,382. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.01. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

