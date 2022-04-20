$1.73 EPS Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.53 and the lowest is $1.19. Lear posted earnings of $3.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $12.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.48 to $21.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $3.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.18. 472,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,422. Lear has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,777,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,422,828,000 after buying an additional 266,928 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $811,638,000 after purchasing an additional 362,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lear by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,429,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth $378,998,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after buying an additional 215,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.