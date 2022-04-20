$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $33.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $537.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,124. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $563.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.96.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

