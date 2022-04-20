$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will report $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $6.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,192. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.06.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

