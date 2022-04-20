0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $211,897.00

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $9.00 million and $211,897.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00034353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00104905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.