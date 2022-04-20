$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.86. Ecolab posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.27.

Shares of ECL traded up $5.72 on Tuesday, hitting $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,877. The company has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

