-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). Groupon reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 284%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Groupon’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,459.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,500 shares in the company, valued at $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 568,464 shares of company stock valued at $11,323,056. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 53.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after buying an additional 385,360 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,228,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 911,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Groupon has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

