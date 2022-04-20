-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.05. Boeing reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Shares of BA traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.98. 7,451,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,615,183. Boeing has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day moving average of $203.80.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

