-$0.22 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). Design Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. 189,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,855. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $802.64 million and a P/E ratio of -16.76.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arsani William purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 44,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

