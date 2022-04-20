$0.18 EPS Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will report $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.17. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. 6,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.45. Conn’s has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

