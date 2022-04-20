$0.15 EPS Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

IMMR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,333. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $163.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Immersion by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 754,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 937,629 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Immersion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 43.0% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Immersion by 139.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

