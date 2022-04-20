-$0.08 EPS Expected for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 1,901.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. 412,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,581. The company has a quick ratio of 32.58, a current ratio of 32.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. AquaBounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

