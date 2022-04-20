-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize acquired 35,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,386,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,577,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 153,785 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 221.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 242,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,999. The firm has a market cap of $868.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. Gevo has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.