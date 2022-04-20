-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Arlo Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,581,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 466,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,149,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,643,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 166,529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,342,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 350,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 419,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,164. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $715.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.68.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.