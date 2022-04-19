ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $123,653.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00045503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.36 or 0.07474917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.02 or 0.99963490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00049089 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

