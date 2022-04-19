Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Zumiez alerts:

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $38.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.