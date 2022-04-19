Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE ZTS opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. Zoetis has a one year low of $165.22 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,115,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,130,000 after buying an additional 209,028 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zoetis by 88.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 414,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,066,000 after acquiring an additional 194,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.