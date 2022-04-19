ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Shares Gap Up to $27.29

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.29, but opened at $27.88. ZimVie shares last traded at $28.27, with a volume of 968 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIMV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ZimVie Inc involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

