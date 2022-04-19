ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Hits Market Cap of $32.64 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and $11,248.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.59 or 0.07461484 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.60 or 1.00055255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00041638 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

