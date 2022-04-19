Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.20.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ZD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of ZD traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.39. The company had a trading volume of 194,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,775. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.42. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ziff Davis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
