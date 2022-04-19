Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $541,817.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

