Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 169 to SEK 168 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. SEB Equities cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a SEK 120 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.15.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.51. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $793.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

