Zacks Investment Research Lowers Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.22.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Latch will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Latch by 151.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Latch during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

