Zacks Investment Research Lowers Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Owl Capital is an alternative asset manager which provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through a variety of vehicles. Blue Owl Capital, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

OWL stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $288.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

