Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Basf from €76.00 ($81.72) to €64.00 ($68.82) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($66.67) to €64.00 ($68.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered Basf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €68.00 ($73.12) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.93.

Shares of BASFY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

