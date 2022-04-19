Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Lovesac posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

LOVE traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. 179,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $726.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $95.51.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $199,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,194.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lovesac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 235,220 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lovesac by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 179,722 shares during the period.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

