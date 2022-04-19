Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $900.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of SPR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

