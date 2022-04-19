Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.12). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLMD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 171,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

