Zacks: Brokerages Expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.12). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to ($2.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLMD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 171,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,676. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.45. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.