Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) to Announce -$1.30 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) will post ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($1.03). Mirum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.01) to ($4.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($2.54). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 44,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.