Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) will report $2.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $17.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $23.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.42 million, with estimates ranging from $16.89 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $7.37. 132,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,768. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $272.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.34. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

