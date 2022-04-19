Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Brokerages expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.19 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.53 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $73.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

