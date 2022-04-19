Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. 17,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $50.38 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.11.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,982,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,991,000 after buying an additional 1,565,976 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,057.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,608,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,497,000 after buying an additional 1,469,939 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

