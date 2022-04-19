Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year sales of $18.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,967. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

