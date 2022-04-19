Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.27. JD.com reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JD.com.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
JD.com stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. 418,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,665,939. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About JD.com (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
