Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) will report sales of $444.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.08 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

HBM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

