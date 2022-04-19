Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to Post $1.56 EPS

Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.69. EMCOR Group posted earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,139,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after acquiring an additional 210,421 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after acquiring an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.09. 3,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,528. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $107.79 and a twelve month high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

