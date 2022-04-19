Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.87 Million

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to post sales of $800.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.43 million to $801.30 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $713.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.63.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 413,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,636. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $107.24 and a one year high of $174.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

