Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) to report $3.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.46 billion and the lowest is $3.19 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $14.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.73 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

ORLY stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $721.62. 461,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $747.00.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

