Zacks: Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.85. Herbalife Nutrition posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $28.17. 1,180,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,407. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.59. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05.

About Herbalife Nutrition (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.