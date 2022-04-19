Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $532.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) will announce $532.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $540.21 million and the lowest is $524.57 million. HEICO posted sales of $466.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.52 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709 in the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 411,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after buying an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 89,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after buying an additional 58,194 shares during the last quarter. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.34. The stock had a trading volume of 280,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,099. HEICO has a 52 week low of $122.94 and a 52 week high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

